1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has sparked concern among fans with a cryptic message amid rumors that she has a new boyfriend.

Amy, 35, took to TikTok on Wednesday, August 23, with a black-and-white and filtered photo of herself with what looked to be tears streaming down her cheeks. Over the photo, she wrote, “I wish I could be happy.” Additionally, the rap song “Lost All My Feelings” by SahBabii played over the post, featuring lyrics like “I lost all my feelings” and “I need me some healin’.”

In the comments, fans asked Amy what was wrong and offered support. “Aww Amy we love you, where’s that big smile we’re used to seeing,” one fan wrote. Another user added, “Sending positive energy to you.”

“Hang in there mama! Your life will only get better,” another fan commented.

Amy did not elaborate on what was making her unhappy. However, the post came amid rumors that she has been dating a new man. Speculation about her new boyfriend began when a man whom fans didn’t recognize was spotted in her August 10 YouTube video. Amy, her family and the mystery man were at a hibachi restaurant in celebration of Amy’s son Glenn’s first birthday. Amy did not reveal who the man was, but she referred to him as “daddy” several times, causing fans to wonder if they were dating.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram (1); Courtesy of Amy Slaton/YouTube (2)

On August 16, The Sun identified the man as Tony Rodgers. Amy and Tony have reportedly been dating for “about three months” and are getting serious. A source told the publication that the couple is living together in Kentucky with Amy’s two children, Glenn and Gage, 3, whom she shares with estranged husband Michael Halterman.

While things between Amy and Tony are reportedly heating up, a source claims that Amy’s sister, Tammy Slaton, is not a fan of her new boyfriend. The insider told The Sun that Tammy, 37, has gotten to know Tony during his relationship with Amy, and she “does not like him at all.” Before Tony allegedly moved in with them, Amy and Tammy went to visit him in Michigan a few times. On their last trip there, Amy and Tony “fought so much that they missed numerous exits and just screamed at each other the whole time,” the source claimed.

“Tony does nothing but live off of Amy,” the insider added.

Reps for Amy did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Before Tony, Amy had been married to Michael since March 2019. Rumors of their split began to circulate in February, and In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce in March. He filed for dissolution of marriage with children, according to Kentucky court documents viewed by In Touch.

Additionally, Michael asked for a civil restraining order that would prevent him and Amy from being within 500 feet of each other. He also requested that he and Amy attend a case management conference and that they receive temporary joint custody of their sons. Finally, Michael requested that they be prohibited from publicly discussing their divorce.