1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has a warning for young people about staying out of trouble after revealing she has a criminal record. Keep reading to find out details about Amy’s arrest.

Why Was Amy Slaton Arrested?

The reality star, who is in her mid 30s, was busted for shoplifting a book from a local Walmart when she was in her early 20s. Amy detailed what happened in a YouTube video she posted in February 2017.

“It was 2010. I had a job … I had recently quit my job. My grandpa died and everything was going bad for me. I really wanted this book and I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to try to steal it,'” she explained.

Amy revealed she put the book in her purse and when she walked out the door of the store, the security sensors went off. When an employee came over and asked Amy if she stole anything, she said “no” and allowed the person to search her purse.

The employee found the book and Amy lied and said she purchased it at another store. After reviewing the security video, the worker saw the TLC star shoplift the book and called the police.

Amy revealed that the Walmart employee told her that if she hadn’t lied to him about stealing the book, he wouldn’t have called the cops. “If you would have told the truth I would have let you go with a warning,” he told Amy, who admitted, “I thought I was going to bawl like a baby when I was arrested.”

Was Amy Slaton Jailed Following Her Arrest?

The reality star was taken to the local police station where she was fingerprinted and had her mugshot taken, as Amy joked, “I was a lot skinnier then.” She was held in the station’s jail for two hours before her mom came and picked her up.

What Was Amy Slaton’s Punishment for Shoplifting?

Amy went to court one month later and was ordered to pay a $400 fine, which included court fees. She noted that the price of the book she stole was only $8 and how the theft ended up costing her so much more than the item she shoplifted. “Be advised if you are a little kid and you are watching this, there are consequences,” Amy warned.

The Kentucky native was banned from Walmart for two years as part of her punishment, which she said was “hard” because it was the only big store in her town.

Does Amy Slaton Regret Her Crime?

“I always learn from my mistakes and this was a big mistake and I’ve never done it again and I never will do it again,” Amy said in the video, adding, “We all have a past and we all learn from it and move on, and I don’t think my past should be an issue.”

Amy shares two young sons with estranged husband Michael Halterman. Gage Deon was born in November 2020, while his younger brother, Glenn Allen, arrived in July 2022. Even though Amy wasn’t a mom at the time she made the video, she had a message for children when it comes to theft and other crimes.

“I do not want little kids to go out and think it’s OK to steal and get in trouble and stuff like that. I do not want that to happen. Please do not do the dumb things I did … I did stupid things when I was younger,” Amy advised.