Looking back. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a throwback photo attending sister Tammy Slaton’s November 2022 nuptials featuring her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, amid news of their divorce.

“Pic of my little family at Tammy’s wedding,” Amy, 35, captioned a TikTok post on Tuesday, March 28, of the pair smiling alongside their two sons, Gage and Glenn.

Tammy’s wedding to her new husband, Caleb Willingham, was documented during season 4 of the series, which debuted in January 2023. While Amy and her husband, 39, happily attended the sunflower-themed ceremony together, rumors began circulating in February 2023 that the high school sweethearts were headed toward a split.

The Sun reported at the time that Amy moved her sons, Gage and Glenn, out of their shared home in Kentucky. Weeks later, In Touch confirmed that the dad of two filed for divorce from Amy after nearly four years of marriage. Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, 2023.

Following the divorce news, the YouTube star broke her silence two weeks later with a post on Instagram.

“Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends,” the mom of two captioned the post, which included a series of snapshots of her posing with a Gucci tote bag as she sat outside in the sun.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Longtime viewers of the TLC series were quick to fill the comment section with their well wishes, also noting how “unbothered” Amy looked amid the divorce.

“Single looks good on you queen,” one person commented. Another added, “Amy said what husband.”

Amy and the mill operator met as teens but didn’t tie the knot until March 2019 in a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The former couple welcomed their son Gage in November 2022, and two years later, welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Glenn, in July 2022.

Prior to their split, the Kentucky natives were considering taking a step back from filming to focus on being new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”