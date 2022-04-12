Over the rainbow bridge. Pregnant 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) is mourning the death of her beloved dog, a Chihuahua named Little Bit, shortly after learning her pet had cancer.

“Rip little bit. I love you so much. 2000-2022,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 12. Along with her tribute, the TLC star shared a throwback photo of her adorable, late pooch sitting on a throw pillow.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their condolences. “This is sad Amy.. sorry for your loss hun. RIP Little Bit [red heart emoji] [dog emoj] [rainbow emoji],” one follower wrote. Another added, “So sorry [crying face emoji] all the treats are waiting over the rainbow bridge [rainbow emoji] [heart emoji].”

“Oh no [see no evil monkey emoji] what the heck happened? Sweetie? So [disappointed face emoji] Sorry girls …[dog emoji] [folded hands emoj],” one follower asked. In the comments, Amy explained her pup’s cause of death.

“We took her to the vet [five] days [ago] for what we thought was allergies. He did [an] X-ray and blood work, come to find out she had bad lung cancer,” the Kentucky native explained. “We [kept] her on meds and [kept] her comfortable.”

Amy’s dog made several appearances on 1000-Lb. Sisters, the TLC series she stars in alongside her older sister Tammy Slaton. The sisters joined the show in the hopes to share their journeys as they made a pact to help each other lose weight and qualify for weight loss surgery. In season 1, Amy was approved for the surgery and she went on to lose 131 pounds while Tammy, 35, still struggled to lose enough initial weight in order to be a candidate for the procedure.

The YouTuber’s motivation to shed the weight and get the surgery was her dream to start a family with her husband, Michael Halterman. Shortly after she underwent gastric bypass surgery, Amy became pregnant with baby No. 1. Amy and Michael, 38, welcomed their first child together, son Gage, in November 2020.

On season 3, Amy documented her adjustment to motherhood as she embarked on her postpartum journey while also continuing her weight loss journey. Amid all of her life changes, Amy’s weight loss stalled at 275. Throughout the season, Amy expressed her desire to quickly expand her family as she wanted her children to be close in age. Her physician, Dr. Charles Procter Jr., advised her to hold off on trying for baby No. 2 until she reached her goal weight.

Courtesy of Amy Halterman/Instagram

“It’s time to get serious, mama needs to be healthy,” he advised during the season 3 finale, which aired on January 31. “We gotta really, really double down now.”

That same month, Amy announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “[I’m] due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”