Dunzo. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie officially split on Wednesday, May 27, In Touch can confirm. The pair were together for nearly three years before they decided to break up. Even though the couple have been “on and off” for years, they’re “not getting back together this time.”

The news of their uncoupling comes shortly after the former flames decided to “take some time apart” following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s brief stint in rehab, a source told Life & Style. On May 21, Us Weekly was the first to report the duo was “on a break.”

On May 4, the father of three checked himself into rehab to deal with his past traumas after not taking the time to grieve the loss of his parents — Bonnie Disick, who died in 2013, and Jeffrey Disick, who passed away three months later. “He’s the only child so he was super close to his mom and dad. Scott needs this time to process his feelings,” another insider exclusively told In Touch.

Sadly, Scott, 37, left the medical facility after only one week of treatment when the rehab center allegedly violated HIPAA laws and leaked his photo, TMZ reported. “It took a lot for him to go to rehab, and the fact that he was stabbed in the back by them and his information leaked is just a shame, because he is a good guy just looking for some help,” the insider explained. Scott’s revelation to seek treatment for his emotional issues came as a result of his wandering mind while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, it appeared he used his time in lockdown to reflect on his relationship with the 21-year-old model as well.