Jenelle Evans first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2010 and was on the franchise for nine seasons before being fired from the network in 2019. The reality TV personality is set to make her return on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and fans are curious why Jenelle was forced to step away from the series in the first place.

Why Was Jenelle Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Jenelle was fired in April 2019 after the mom of three’s then-husband, David Eason, shot and killed her French bulldog after he claimed it nipped at their daughter, Ensley.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement in May 2019. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

David was fired one year prior in 2018 after making homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter. Jenelle continued to film the show in various locations like cars or while in town but could not film in her home due to David being present.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” said the channel’s official statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Is Jenelle Evans Still Married to David Eason Amid ‘Teen Mom’ Return?

Jenelle filed for a legal separation on February 26, 2024, after six years of marriage. The North Carolina native claimed the pair had officially split as of February 16 and cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons behind the split, according to The U.S. Sun.

“Through the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Jenelle stated in the court paperwork.

One month after their split, David was served with a domestic protection order while residing on the former couple’s boat, according to photos and a video obtained by The U.S. Sun.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” a source close to the situation told the outlet, adding that the mom of three previously requested an emergency protective order.

When Is Jenelle Evans Returning to ‘Teen Mom’?

In May 2024, it was announced that Jenelle would reappear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start,” she said in a teaser clip released on May 8, 2024.

Her return to the franchise is being promoted as a “special appearance,” during which she is expected to discuss the early stages of her split from David in season 2 of the spinoff.

The new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiered on May 30, 2024, on MTV.