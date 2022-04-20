Detained. A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a shooting that took place in November 2021, according to NBC News. The rapper was arriving on a private plane from his Barbados vacation with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna when he was taken into custody.

Rocky, 33, had been under investigation by the LAPD for his involvement in a shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 p.m. on November 6.

The shooting victim survived the incident. He later told police that Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – was walking with two others when he approached the victim with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed the “Praise the Lord” rapper shot at him three to four times. According to the police report, the victim also claimed he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team assisted LAPD with the arrest on Wednesday. Rocky’s attorney Alan Jackson confirmed to NBC News he was arrested. Additionally, the LAPD Twitter account stated the rapper was taken into custody.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rocky’s arrest comes as he is expecting his first child with Rihanna, 34. The couple began dating in 2020 after being longtime friends. They announced her pregnancy on January 31, 2022, releasing photos of Rocky and Rihanna walking together with the Savage X Fenty owner’s pink puffer coat open to show her growing bare baby bump. The “Umbrella” singer revealed in early March that she was already in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Shortly after they confirmed their pregnancy, Rocky was hit with rumors that he had cheated on RiRi with her friend Amina Muaddi. The speculation started when fashion blogger Louis Pisano tweeted on Thursday, April 13: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” adding, “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

However, the fashion blogger eventually took back his comments following backlash.

The Next day, Louis tweeted about his “dumb decision” to post about the cheating allegation based on “information I had received.” He wrote, “I’d like to formally apologize to all parties involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.”

Amina, 34, also denied the cheating claim in a social media post. The shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, to clear the air. She wrote, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“I initially assumed this fake gossip, fabricated with malicious intent, would not be taken seriously,” she continued. “But in the last 24 hours, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“Therefore I have to speak up, as not only is this directed toward me, but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and admiration for,” Amina continued. She concluded her statement by telling her followers, “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Rocky’s rep and attorney did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.