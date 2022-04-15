After rumors circled around social media that pregnant Rihanna had broken up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky after he allegedly cheated on her with friend Amina Muaddi, Amina has broken her silence to call the allegations a “vile” and “unfounded lie.”

The shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, to clear the air. She wrote, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“I initially assumed this fake gossip, fabricated with malicious intent, would not be taken seriously,” she continued. “But in the last 24 hours, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” referring to her good friend’s third trimester of pregnancy.

“Therefore I have to speak up, as not only is this directed toward me, but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and admiration for,” Amina added, finishing her statement by telling her followers, “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’

Reps for Rihanna and Rocky did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The rumors had started when fashion blogger Louis Pisano tweeted on Thursday, April 13: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” adding, “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

However, Louis eventually walked back his comments following backlash and Amina’s denial.

The following day, Louis tweeted about his “dumb decision” to post about the cheating allegation based on “information I had received,” and wrote, “I’d like to formally apologize to all parties involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.”

The rumors sent Twitter into a frenzy with fans expressing shock and devastation over the claim, with Rihanna and Rocky becoming top trending topics on the social media platform.

Rihanna is expecting her first child any day now with Rocky. The pair began dating in 2020 after being longtime friends. The couple announced her pregnancy on January 31, 2022, releasing phots of Rocky and Rihanna walking together with the Savage X Fenty owner’s pink puffer coat open to show her growing bare baby bump. RiRi revealed in early March that she was already in her third trimester of pregnancy.