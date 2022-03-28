Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has revealed what landed her costar and close friend Teresa Giudice in the hospital on March 23, where she underwent an emergency medical procedure. “She had her appendix out,” Dolores told E! News on Monday, March 28.

Sadly, Teresa, 49, is still dealing with the painful aftermath, as Dolores told the publication that she had “just spoke” to her costar and said, “She’s not well.” Teresa has been recuperating at home after being released from the hospital on March 25.

“Now, it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain,” Dolores explained, adding of her close friend, “She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad. She’s in a tremendous amount of pain.”

Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 21, shared the news with fans on Thursday, March 24, that her mom had been hospitalized, and she was so worried about her that she asked fans to “pray” for the Bravo star.

Gia shared an Instagram stories photo of Teresa in her hospital bed in a gown with a blanket over her. She was makeup free and had a blue mask covering her nose and mouth. “Such a trooper, I love you,” Gia wrote on the photo, adding for fans to “pray for a speedy recovery.” Her dad and Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, shared the photo in his Stories and wrote, “Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital.”

Gia didn’t share what landed her mom in the hospital, though the Housewives star’s rep told Page Six that Teresa’s surgery was “non-cosmetic.” The spokesperson added, “She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.”

Teresa so far hasn’t publicly commented on her hospitalization or condition. On March 28, she shared her first Instagram post since her medical ordeal but didn’t reference what she went though. Instead, she posted an undated photo next to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas and the president and the chief science officer for the Autism Science Foundation, with a message of praise for the non-profit.

Tre noted that she and Luis “are thrilled to support this wonderful nonprofit that supports families like ours who are impacted by autism,” adding, “Luis is such an incredible dad to his son Nicholas with autism, and we are so proud to support this organization.”