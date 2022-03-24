Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is facing a medical crisis, as she’s been hospitalized. On Thursday, March 24, her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, shared an Instagram Story photo of her mom lying in a hospital bed. The Bravo star’s makeup-free face was slightly visible under a blue protective face mask.

Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

“Such a trooper, I love you,” Gia, 21, wrote on the photo, adding for fans to “pray for a speedy recovery.” Teresa, 43, underwent an “emergency medical procedure” on Thursday morning after being admitted to the hospital the night before, her rep told Page Six. “She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes,” the spokesperson added, noting that Teresa’s surgery was “non-cosmetic.”

The Bravo star’s last Instagram post was a throwback photo shared on the day of her hospitalization. It was from the “ultimate girls trip” during season 1 of Real Housewives All-Stars. The snapshot taken in the Turks and Caicos included sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga, RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Atlanta Housewives alumni Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore and finally Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“I can’t believe The Ultimate Girls Trip is coming to an end tonight! I had such a blast on this trip. Hope you guys all enjoyed it!” Teresa wrote in the picture’s caption, referring to the episode airing on Bravo after the show’s original run on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Later, after sharing the post, Teresa found herself hospitalized.

Tre has been busy planning her wedding to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who has yet to post about his betrothed’s medical condition. On March 7, he shared an Instagram photo of the pair out on a dinner date, gushing in the caption, “To know you is to love you.” Teresa commented back, “Babe you are my everything. I love you.”

The couple got engaged on October 2019, 2021, during a vacation to Greece. Louie pulled off the ultimate romantic proposal that included fireworks, candles, red roses and a violinist. Their engagement came after nearly a year of dating. Teresa revealed that she had a new boyfriend in a November 2020 Facebook post, going Instagram official with Louie the following month. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a PDA snapshot in her first Instagram post with the handsome businessman.