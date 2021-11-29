There’s been a lot that’s happened in Vicki Gunvalson’s life after her exit from Real Housewives of Orange County, leaving many fans looking for an update ahead of the show’s season 16 premiere.

The Bravo personality, 59, who was an original cast member on RHOC from 2006 until 2019, split from her fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021. The breakup was a shocking end to the former couple’s two-year engagement.

Courtesy of Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

“Steve’s family is my family, still,” Gunvalson told host Jeff Lewis about their dynamic post-split during a November 17 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” podcast alongside Tamra Judge. “I love them like my own. This fear of being alone [and] abandonment has always been huge for me.”

While discussing how she’s been overcoming her recent battle with uterine cancer, Gunvalson shed new light on her fizzled romance, which made headlines over the past few months. In September, the Coto Insurance founder accused Lodge, 63, of cheating on her after Judge took to Instagram with a message of support.

“Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up,” Judge wrote while tagging her pal. “I hate to see you so sad no one is worth it girl.”

Gunvalson shared more details about what led to her and Lodge parting ways in a comment at the time, claiming she had proof that her ex was unfaithful. “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done,” she vented. “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Lodge] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

In response, Lodge denied the allegations and said they had been living separately.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

​​”The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least,” Lodge told In Touch in a statement amid the drama, claiming they ended their relationship in December 2020. “I’ve been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021,” he added. “We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still waiting more, which I told her was not possible. I wanted to move on with my life, and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time.”

Gunvalson began dating Lodge in 2016 after meeting at a charity event. And three years later, he popped the question at their home. Following their split, he ran in a special election for Governor of California but lost on September 14, 2021.

Despite the recent shakeups in her own life, Gunvalson does have some happy news to celebrate.

Not only has she been filming the spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for the second season, but her daughter, Briana Culberson, is expecting baby No. 4.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 will premiere on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, December 1.