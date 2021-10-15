Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson’s former fiancé, Steve Lodge, denied claims he cheated on her before they split and called off their engagement of two years.

“The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least,” Lodge, 62, tells In Touch in a statement on Friday, October 15. “But I cannot say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra [Judge] or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

Courtesy of Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

Lodge tells In Touch they ended their relationship in December 2020 and have been residing in different places. “I’ve been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021,” he says. “We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still waiting more, which I told her was not possible. I wanted to move on with my life, and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time.”

His response comes after drama ignited in the Bravo world when Judge, 54, took to Instagram to show support to her friend, 59, while also calling out Lodge.

“Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up,” the reality star wrote next to a photo of herself ready to go out. “I hate to see you so sad no one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night! You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different (I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future).”

Gunvalson thanked Judge for trying to lift her spirits, adding, “I’m passing the baton on to you. My picker is obviously off … Unfollow Steve if you are.”

In the comments section, fans began asking questions about what led to their split, and the Coto Insurance founder went on to share her side of the story.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” Gunvalson alleged. “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Shutterstock (2)

She also claimed he “used” her and “lied” to her when they were together, alleging, “He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Gunvalson broke the news that she and Lodge called it quits on September 29, following their romance, which began in 2016.

“Yes, the rumors are true,” the Chicago native penned. “The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are … moving on.”

“We are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the ‘ALL’ isn’t enough,” she added, also sharing a message about releasing ties: “Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go.”