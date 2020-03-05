Vicki Gunvalson Admits She and Tamra Have ‘FOMO’ After ‘RHOC’ Departures: ‘We’re There for Each Other’

The end of an era. Vicki Gunvalson opens up about life after Real Housewives of Orange County on a new episode of her podcast “Whoop It Up With Vicki,” released on Thursday, March 5. The TV personality reveals she and her former costar Tamra Judge have “FOMO” after their departures from the hit reality show, admitting they are both feeling “really super left out.” Despite the major “transition,” the Bravo alum says she is eager to embrace her new reality. Scroll through the gallery below for more details!