Vicki Gunvalson Admits She and Tamra Have ‘FOMO’ After ‘RHOC’ Departures: ‘We’re There for Each Other’

The end of an era. Vicki Gunvalson opens up about life after Real Housewives of Orange County on a new episode of her podcast “Whoop It Up With Vicki,” released on Thursday, March 5. The TV personality reveals she and her former costar Tamra Judge have “FOMO” after their departures from the hit reality show, admitting they are both feeling “really super left out.” Despite the major “transition,” the Bravo alum says she is eager to embrace her new reality. Scroll through the gallery below for more details!
From the Start
Vicki, 57, is known for being the OG of the OC, as she has appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County for 14 seasons.
Highs and Lows
Over the years, viewers watched her tough breakups, crumbling friendships, emotional reconciliations and more.
Candid Confession
“It’s been a really crazy ride,” she shares on her podcast. “This is my first season, starting this week, that I am not on in 15 years. So I’ve got FOMO,” the businesswoman adds, revealing her fear of missing out.
End of an Era
Vicki also mentions her pal’s exit from the series. Tamra surprised fans when she announced her stint on RHOC was over via Instagram on January 25, after being invited to return to the series in a “limited role.”
Showing Support
“We’re both there for each other through this,” Vicki admits. “But I know that through the podcast, I’m still going to be able to stay connected with you all.”
Romantic Nuptials Ahead
The Coto Insurance founder also confesses she was surprised the network didn’t want to cover her wedding this year. “They had other plans,” Vicki explains.
Embracing the Changes
On the bright side, she says everybody is focused on the positive as they move forward, including her future husband. “I’m good. Steve [Lodge] is good,” the blonde beauty dishes. “Tamra is good.”
Feeling Nostalgic
It’s still hard for her to let go of the past because she has so many incredible memories that she made while filming the show.
Luckily, the podcast host prepared for her exit by living within her means and running a business on the side. “When I finished the 14th season, I was in a seven-figure income,” she reveals.
Preparing for the Future
Even though her time on the show has come to an end, Vicki isn’t too worried about her financial situation. “[I] paid my taxes [and] banked as much as I could,” she confirms.
Looking Ahead
Vicki later tells her fans how she and Steve are looking forward to this next chapter. “I’m excited to continue my story, my life with you listeners,” she says.
Madly in Love
“Steve wants to get married next month on a cruise ship,” the star also reveals, noting that nothing is set in stone yet. “Everything is all changed now … I thought I was going to get married on the show.”
Cameras Are Rolling
Vicki also dishes about her upcoming collaboration with Tamra. “Bravo did approach me with a new show, so I’m entertaining that,” she shares. “Really exciting who is going to be on there with me.”
Squad Reunion
“Tamra and I are still close, and Shannon [Beador] as well,” Vicki adds, before revealing she plans to have both of the ladies appear on her podcast at some point.
Fresh Start
Will you be tuning in to their new show? Sound off, below!