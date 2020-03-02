The next step! Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson teased their return to reality television while taking to Instagram on Monday, March 2, revealing they are collaborating on a new project following their departures from the Real Housewives of Orange County. The ladies both shared behind-the-scenes photos from when they were filming.

“How’s your Sunday? #lifeafterhouswives,” Tamra, 52, captioned her pic tagged in Coto de Caza, California. Vicki, 57, also shared the same portrait, adding, “Just another Sunday night ❤️#lifeafterhousives #cantkeepusdown #woohoo.”

It’s only been a month since the dynamic duo announced the end of their stint on the hit Bravo show, and now they are looking forward to a thrilling new endeavor.

“They’re having fun,” an insider tells PEOPLE, noting how they were presented with this opportunity because of their history together. “They were approached to do a new show. They’ve been friends for a very long time … and there’s interest from fans in seeing them on-screen again. It felt like the right move.”

Back in January, Vicki shared a statement about her exit from RHOC and expressed how grateful she was for the memories. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye,” she wrote, while acknowledging the fans who have followed her story since the beginning.

“It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up!’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Tamra also decided to walk away from the show around the same time, even though she was offered to return “in a limited role” on the upcoming season. Not long after, the mother of four revealed that she and her husband, Eddie, also decided to relocate.

The blonde beauty said her family got an offer they “couldn’t refuse” for their property located in Coto De Caza. “We are moving back to our house in Covenant Hills, a guard gated community in Ladera Ranch,” she exclusively told In Touch.

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of Vicki or Tamra!