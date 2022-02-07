Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo is sharing the reasons behind her July 2021 split from boyfriend Metul Shah, which came just weeks after they moved to New York City together. The anesthesiologist’s alleged infidelity caused their breakup after three years together.

Naomie and her entrepreneur pal Helen Hall appeared on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” where she talked about packing up for their big move to NYC and all that was left was Metul’s computer monitor. Naomie said that she wanted to show some pals who were with her a photo of a restaurant in France she loved and display the image on the monitor. “So, I’m like, oh, I’ll just pull this up. I watched him study and log on to that thing every single day for three years. So, I call him, because I didn’t know the passcode to it.”

“And he’s like, ‘Ooh, I don’t, I don’t remember. I don’t remember it.’ I’m like, ‘what do you mean you remember?'” Naomie continued. Eventually she made it in to the device, but before the photo of the restaurant loaded, a “previously opened window popped up. I didn’t even open it. I wouldn’t have thought to look. And it was like a year’s worth of texts with his ex and explicit pictures and, you know, the whole nine yards.”

“I call him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know. I saw the messages.’ And I hung up the phone, and he tried to call me, you know, a hundred times,” the reality star explained. “And then, the process afterwards was really difficult because when somebody is that narcissistic and they try to come back into your life, they’ll say all the right things, they know exactly what they’ve been withholding from you in like previously in the relationship, what you crave.”

Naomie heartbreakingly recalled, “I think I just wanted to feel loved. I don’t think that he ever truly loved and accepted me. It was always what he thought I could offer him or what he thought he could gain. ‘Cause I would express my needs, but they would just not get met,” adding, “There were a lot of signs about him just not having the right priorities, you know, the way that he just wouldn’t really care.”

The Bravo star had hinted about Metul’s alleged infidelity in a July 12, 2021, Instagram story where she wrote, “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages,” she wrote alongside a teary selfie. She left New York and returned to Charleston a single lady.

Naomie and Helen have put their personal heartaches into a new project called Blueprint to Breakup, a website that gives tips readers from everything on how to improve sleep, journaling and just plain “crying it out” along with helpful tools to get through when a relationship ends.

Metul did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.