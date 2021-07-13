Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo reacted to cheating rumors swirling about ex-boyfriend Metul Shah on the heels of their split, which the Bravo couple announced on Monday, July 12.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second,” Naomie, 28, captioned a photo of herself seemingly crying with her cat in bed via Instagram Stories the same day their breakup became public knowledge. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone, and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.” It appears the influencer is alluding to Metul messaging other women on social media apps, but it’s still unclear what incriminating evidence she found.

Naomie Olindo/Instagram

The Charleston resident admitted she was “positive” she would “regret posting” the message revealing intimate details about her and Metul’s messy breakup. “But so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so, so sorry,” she explained.

Naomie and Metul’s uncoupling came mere weeks after the pair moved to New York City together. “Naomie and Metul are no longer together,” her rep Paul Desisto told People in a statement. “She is back in Charleston, [South Carolina], and plans to stay there for the time being.”

Rumors had been swirling since early July that the longtime pair called it quits after she deleted most of her PDA photos with her ex, 30, off of her social media accounts. Some fan pages, including @BestOfBravo, claimed that the doctor cheated on his girlfriend, which Naomie is now claiming, as well.

Another clue was Naomie and Metul stopped following each other on Instagram. As for the anesthesiologist, he still has photos with his ex, including a slew of loved-up snapshots from their trip to Antigua and Barbuda in early June.

Metul Shah/Instagram

“Charleston farewell tour begins,” the doctor captioned a photo of himself kissing Naomie on May 3, pointing to the pair saying their goodbyes before relocating to the Big Apple for his residency.

Naomi and Metul have been dating for almost three years and went Instagram official as a couple in April 2018. Prior to their romance, the French-born reality star dated her Southern Charm costar Craig Conover for nearly three years before their split in 2017.