Musician Machine Gun Kelly and MMA champ Conor McGregor were captured in a heated moment before the 2021 MTV VMAs while the two were walking the red carpet on Sunday, September 12.

Photos show the UFC star, 33, wearing a bright pink suit and holding on to the “Love Race” artist’s security. However, it doesn’t appear as though he got close to MGK during the altercation. In some photos, the “Daywalker” singer’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, could be seen standing in front of him with her hand on his chest.

While it’s unclear what exactly transpired between the two, a source told People Conor asked to take a photo with MGK, but the singer’s team denied the request. However, a separate source close to the situation later told In Touch that there was no fight between the two parties — Conor was just pushed by MGK’s security.

Shortly after, MGK was asked by a reporter about his “scuffle” with Conor. In a video of the interview, the rapper seemed visibly upset, hit his microphone and walked away.

The athlete was later pictured inside the show enjoying the performances. He later presented an award on stage.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Touch reached out to Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor’s teams for comment.

The MMA fighter attended the show, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with his longtime partner Dee Devlin. The pair share three children — Conor Jr., Croia, and newborn Rian.

As for MGK, he walked the red carpet in a sparkly red suit with Megan, 35, by his side, who rocked a completely sheer gown. The pair packed on the PDA at the glitzy event and have been inseparable since meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2020.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” the Jennifer’s Body actress gushed, calling MGK her “twin flame” during a joint interview with Nylon magazine in November 2020. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The Transformers actress reflected more on their instantaneous bond while appearing on the podcast “Give Them LaLa … With Randall” in July 2020.

“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think,” she told podcast hosts Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. “And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”