Love at first sight. Megan Fox knew “right away” boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly was her “twin flame” after meeting on the set of their new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, she said on the latest episode of the podcast “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think,” she told podcast hosts Lala Kent and Randall Emmett as she sat with MGK in their first interview as a couple. “And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

MEGA

She continued to explain their instant chemistry, sharing she “put him through all of this astrology stuff” when they had lunch on the second day of filming. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

Before Megan even met MGK (real name: Colson Baker) she had a feeling “something was going to come from that,” she shared. “I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”

As for the musician turned actor, he said the feelings were definitely mutual. Before the two took their relationship to the next level, he revealed he would wait outside of his trailer “every day … to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with the brunette beauty. “She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

Megan and MGK’s romance came shortly after the Transformers actress split from Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage and 15 years as a couple. The actor confirmed he and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star broke up in late 2019 on the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.”

“After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more.”

Can’t wait to see more from Megan and MGK!