A woman of mystery? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Alina and Caleb‘s first in-person meeting did not go exactly as planned, and as their trip goes further south, Alina admitted that there is a very big secret she is keeping from him.

Caleb, a 28-year-old from Chandler, Arizona, met Alina, a 27-year-old from Saint Petersburg, Russia, when he was just a teenager on social media as he was hoping to learn Russian and she was hoping to learn English. Over the years, their friendship blossomed into something more, so he booked a trip to meet up in Turkey for the first time to try to take their relationship to the next level, which they documented on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

After an awkward first night, things got even more uncomfortable when Caleb and Alina went out to dinner and drinks with her friend, Elijah, in a sneak peek of the Sunday, January 2 episode. Alina suggested that Caleb make a toast, and he seemingly made his intentions for his trip to see Alina very clear.

“To my best friend and her best friend coming to Turkey,” Caleb said, gesturing at Alina and Elijah. “Wait, what? I am your best friend?” Alina asked, and Caleb agreed.

Elijah didn’t waste any time grilling Caleb about his past and asked him how many women he’s been seeing. “You know, I don’t keep an exact count, man. But whoever I’m seeing presently is my focus, so,” he responded. “I really care about Alina, and I think she knows that. I don’t think that’s in question.”

Caleb explained in his confessional that since he and Alina were long-distance, they mutually agreed to see other people over the years. He then took the opportunity to ask Elijah about Alina’s last relationship, since he said she wouldn’t talk about it with him. “Such a mess,” Elijah answered honestly. When Caleb asked how long Alina’s previous relationship lasted, Elijah responded, “I don’t remember.”

TLC

“Like six, kind of, around six months,” Alina answered. The Russian beauty went on to explain why she was hesitant to tell Caleb more details about her relationship with her ex in her confessional.

“Caleb knows that I was dating, but he doesn’t know the whole story,” the B.F.F. band member said. “There is something, some secret that I’m afraid is gonna ruin everything.”

Fans are going to have to tune in to find out what Alina is hiding from Caleb!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.