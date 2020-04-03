Facing time. Iggy Azalea’s boyfriend, Playboi Carti (real name: Jordan Carter), was arrested on Thursday, April 2, for possession of drugs and guns. On Friday, April 3, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia released a press release announcing the Atlanta rapper was pulled over due to an expired tag. When they searched his vehicle, they found “12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.”

The officers, who work in the “Cobra Unit,” revealed Carti, 23, and a friend named Jaylon Tucker were both taken into custody. The two men are being held at “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail [which is] known as the Hill-ton.” Photos taken at the scene show a black Lamborghini and a car hood littered with guns, ammo and drugs.

According to legal website FindLaw, Georgia drug possession laws hint the “Magnolia” singer could be facing several felonies. Though possession of 1 oz or less is a misdemeanor, possession of more than 1 oz is a felony that carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of up to 10 years. Oxycodone and codeine are Schedule II drugs per Georgia state law and can be punishable with two to 15 years behind bars.

This isn’t the first time the musician has made headlines. In 2018, he was also linked to a leaked sex tape featuring Blac Chyna and her ex-boyfriend Mechie. Fans suspected that Carti, who had also dated Chyna in the past, was the one who had dropped the video, which made the rounds on Twitter.

The rapper later went on to date Iggy, 29. The two have been hot and heavy, declaring their love for each other on Instagram despite recent rough periods. In December 2019, the “Fancy” singer declared herself “single” in a post shared on her Story. Two weeks later, in January, she walked that reveal back.

“I need to make an apology,” she wrote. “It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset, and I made an [impulsive] choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know. That’s all the world should ever need to hear, and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him [and] I, no matter what.”