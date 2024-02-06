Former reality star Jenelle Evans is calling for Teen Mom to be canceled as she claims MTV ignored her requests for mental health resources.

“A few months ago I asked the network for help with mental health facility locations and scholarships. I explained how this show has had some bad affect on my family and they should help fix that,” Jenelle, 32, claimed via Facebook on Tuesday, February 6. “They left me hanging and didn’t care about one of the main children that helped start this franchise. I guess because I said ‘NO’ twice to the Family Reunion Show. Sadly, that industry is all about business,” she continued, adding the hashtag “#CancelTeenMom.”

Despite her calls for the show’s cancellation, the Read Between the Lines author said “the network is known to leave you hanging.”

“This is what happened to me and everyone else. In my opinion they look at you as talent and nothing more. They don’t care about your family, about your income, about your well-being, and definitely don’t care about your mental health,” she continued. “They don’t want to end things on a happy note. But I knew the truth and was okay with it.”

Jenelle went on to say that despite reports of her 2019 firing, the network simply told her they were letting her go “for now.”

“I accepted this because I was ready to leave, I was ready to live a more private life. At this point they were putting everyone against each other in my family, including hyping up my own mother for years,” Jenelle claimed, adding that it was “the best decision at the time.”

The mother of three – who first appeared on MTV during season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010 – was fired from the network in April 2019 after 12 seasons on Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly in May 2019. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Three years after being fired, Jenelle made a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September 2022. The mother of three was seen attending costar Briana DeJesus’ celebration following her win against Kailyn Lowry in their defamation case.

“Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately, but it’s just on and off. It’s just the fact that, everyone knows he doesn’t have a job, and I’m sitting here providing for everyone for years,” Jenelle said during her brief return. “And it’s still the same way. I’m so fed up. I’ve been giving him the cold shoulder, not really talking to him.”