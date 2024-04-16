90 Day Fiancé alum Mike Youngquist closed the door on his marriage with Natalie Mordovtseva and found himself in a serious relationship with a new girlfriend. The Washington native served his estranged wife with divorce papers during part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all and fans are curious about the new woman in Mike’s life.

Who Is Mike’s New Girlfriend Sarah Rose?

Not much is known about Mike’s new girlfriend, Sarah Rose, as her social media accounts are private. Her Instagram bio simply reads, “Spread [heart emoji] and [peace sign emoji].”

Mike opened up about his new relationship during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in April 2024, telling host Shaun Robinson that he “absolutely loved and adored her.”

“She’s great … She just cares about me and wants to be with me for who I am,” he explained on stage. “And I just feel really appreciated and loved by her.”

Mike admitted his new relationship played a part in why he served Natalie with divorce papers during the special. “I can’t move on and start a relationship with someone else,” Mike told the group. “They’re gonna feel that way. You’re still married, how can, you know, she can’t take me serious until I move on.”

Mike clarified that he wasn’t considering marriage with Sarah yet, but the new couple had just moved in together.

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Mike Start Dating His New Girlfriend?

Mike first went Instagram official with Sarah in June 2023. In the snap, the TLC personality smiled as he wrapped his arm around his new flame, but purposely left her face unidentifiable. At the time, he left no clues to his partner’s identity and captioned the post with two heart emojis.

Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram

One month later, Mike shared a selfie with Sarah in a tribute post. “Blessed by the God of the universe for this one of a kind person means the world to me,” he captioned the snap in July 2023. Still choosing not to tag her handle, some fans accused Mike of photoshopping her into the photo.

Sarah’s identity wasn’t revealed until six months later in December 2023. The 90 Day Fiancé alum shared a video from a trip he and Sarah took to Las Vegas in September of that year. “Missing my sugar so much I love you baby always,” he captioned the clip.

While Mike didn’t tag Sarah in the post, she revealed her identity by writing a sweet comment under the post, “I love you so much my watermelon sugar king forever my love.”