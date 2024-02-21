Cupid’s arrow has struck again for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Riley Diego! The reality TV star debuted his new girlfriend on social media in February 2024 following his split from Violet Tuyet. But is he dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies, as many fans have speculated, or someone outside the franchise?

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Diego and Kim Dating?

Kim and Diego, who starred on different seasons on Before the 90 Days, first sparked dating speculation in October 2023 when they seemingly got flirty with each other on a live video. Riley teased a visit to see Kim and said he wanted to take her out to dinner. He even joked that his father referred to Kim as his “future daughter-in-law” and complimented her gray hairs, calling them “beautiful.” The two were later spotted seemingly getting cozy together at a 90 Day Fiancé cast gathering, but Kim eventually squashed the dating rumors.

“BFFs,” she captioned a set of images from her and Riley’s time together in January 2024. The post came days after Riley soft-launched his new relationship by sharing a photo of himself holding hands with a mystery woman. Fans asked in the comments if it was Kim’s hand, but he quickly shut them down.

“It’s not @itskimberly90 y’all lol,” he added to the caption.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Riley’s Girlfriend?

Riley is dating a realtor and fellow cigar enthusiast named Lexi, according to her Instagram page. She first appeared with Riley in a teaser for his new podcast, “Scotch & Conversations,” on January 24, 2024. He seemingly hard-launched the romance a few days later, on February 6, 2024, with a compilation video of their photos together. The video hinted that the romance had been going on since at least December 2023, as the couple posed with Santa in one image.

“We Ride Together,” he captioned the post, which was set to the love song “Confess” by V.

Riley Diego/Instagram

Kim was among the first to show love for the couple, commenting several red hearts on the post.

Riley then posted a sweet tribute to Lexi on Valentine’s Day alongside a photo of the two enjoying cigars. “Happy Valentine’s Day Miss. Thank you for allowing me to be in your life…..Please stop stealing my hoodies,” he wrote.

Lexi returned the favor with a post for Riley a few days later. “I’ll take all the sunrises with you…. And your hoodies,” she joked alongside one of their selfies on February 17, 2024.