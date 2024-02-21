Are Kim and Riley Dating From '90 Day Fiance'? Update

Fans began speculating that 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days costars Kim Menzies and Riley Diego were dating in October 2023 after they appeared to get cozy at a cast gathering. But are they more than friends?

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies and Riley Diego Dating?

No romance here! Kim squashed rumors that the two were romantically involved in a January 16, 2024, Instagram post.

Under a photo carousel of her and Riley spending time together, Kim wrote “BFF’s” as a caption, suggesting the pair were nothing more than close friends. She solidified her answer on the matter by adding a series of friendly hashtags, including “friends” and “friendship.”

Less than one month later, on February 6, 2024, Riley made his relationship with a new woman named Lexi Instagram official.

“We ride together,” the new couple captioned an Instagram Reel of photos of them together.

When Did Dating Rumors About Kim Menzies and Riley Diego Start?

The duo first sparked rumors that they were dating in October 2023, after fans noticed that they seemed to flirt with each other on social media. That month, Riley crashed one of Kim’s Instagram Lives and teased that the pair had plans to go out to dinner together.

Courtesy of Kim Menzies/Instagram

At one point during the live video, Riley revealed that his father referred to Kim as his “future daughter-in-law.” However, when fans questioned the nature of their relationship in the comments section, Kim replied, “We are friends ONLY. Damn we can’t be friends?”

The following month, Riley and Kim were spotted together at Tyray Mollett’s birthday celebration in Kim’s native San Diego. Though they were joined by fellow TLC stars Liz Woods and Jamal Menzies, among others, fans pointed out that at one point, Kim and Riley seemed to spend time alone. In one photo from the party, which was shared by an Instagram fan page for the TLC franchise, Riley was seen whispering in Kim’s ear on the dance floor.

On New Year’s Eve 2023, after Riley shared a photo of him holding a mystery woman’s hand, fans immediately took to the comments section to ask whether it was Kim’s. However, he shut down speculation by writing, “And it’s not @itskimberly90 y’all lol” in his caption.

How Did Kim Menzies and Riley Diego Meet?

Although it’s not clear when the pair met for the first time, it’s safe to assume their respective turns on the hit franchise brought them together.

Kim made her TLC debut on Before the 90 Days season 5, where she dated and became engaged to Nigerian native Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. However, Kim was single and back on the market by the end of her time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, during which she and Usman called it quits.

Meanwhile, Riley’s journey to find love began on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, on which he appeared alongside his girlfriend at the time, Violet Tuyet. Riley and Violet split after Riley’s growing concerns about her infidelity, but hinted at the possibility of them reconciling after the season ended.