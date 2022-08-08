Olivia Newton-John Is Survived By Her Husband After Her Death: Get to Know John Easterling

Olivia’s love. Olivia Newton-John was married twice, though spent the final years of her life married to John Easterling. Keep reading to find out what we know about the late star’s husband.

Who Is John Easterling?

Easterling is the founder and president of the Amazon Herb Company.

As part of his career, Easterling spent over two decades in and out of the Amazon rainforest planting medicine. The businessman researched and brought a variety of Amazonian medicinal and therapeutic plants to market after formulating them in America by using advanced technological methods. His research helped Amazon Herb Company sell over $100 million worth of products.

After selling Amazon Herb Company to TriVita in 2012, Easterling founded the company Happy Tree Microbes.

When Did Olivia Newton-John Marry John Easterling?

Newton-John and Easterling began dating in 2006, one year after her on and off partner of nine years, Patrick McDermott, tragically went missing during a boating trip. McDermott’s body was never found and he has since been assumed dead.

Newton-John married Easterling during an Incan spiritual ceremony in Peru on June 21, 2008.

The Grease star reflected on meeting Easterling during a 2016 interview with People. “I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” she said at the time.

“He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!” Newton-John gushed about her husband.

The “Physical” singer noted that Easterling helped her navigate the loss of McDermott. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic,” she told the outlet. “I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

Who Was Olivia Newton-John’s First Husband?

Prior to her marriage to Easterling, the Xanadu actress was married to Matt Lattanzi from 1984 until 1995.

The former couple share one daughter, Chloe Rose, who was born in January 1986.

How Did Olivia Newton-John Die?

The “Magic” singer died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Easterling posted on her Facebook account in a statement on August 8.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Olivia and her husband, John.