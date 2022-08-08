Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.

Chloe Lattanzi Shared a Heartfelt Instagram Post After Mom Olivia Newton-John’s Death

Within an hour of the Facebook post that announced Olivia’s passing, Chloe shared a series of photos to her Instagram page showing the mother and daughter from the time she was a baby in her mom’s arms all the way through her adulthood. She didn’t write a caption and instead let their moving moments in pictures together speak for the love they shared.

When Was Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe, Born?

Chloe is the product of Olivia’s first marriage to actor-model Matt Lattanzi. The two wed in 1984 and welcomed their daughter two years later in 1986, when the singer gave birth in Los Angeles. The couple split after more than a decade together in 1995.

Where Was Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe, Raised?

Olivia’s only child grew up on the singer’s former ranch in Malibu, California.

What Does Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe, Do for a Living?

Chloe attempted to follow in her songbird mom’s footsteps, releasing her first single, “Wings and a Gun,” in 2010, followed by her second single, “Play With Me,” the following year. Chloe went on release her only full-length album, No Pain, in 2016. She also has several acting credits, including the 2016 film Dead 7 and 2017’s Sharknado 5.

The aspiring singer competed on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars in 2020, and her doting mom was there to support her only child. “I am so proud, I’m so proud and my heart is beating so fast and I’m trying not to cry,” Olivia gushed to host Amanda Keller after Chloe and her dance partner, Gustavo Viglio, wrapped up. “She did a wonderful job — just gorgeous, just gorgeous.”

Chloe Was by Olivia Newton-John’s Side Through Her Battles With Breast Cancer

The Xanadu star underwent several battles with breast cancer over a thirty year period. In September 2018, the actress revealed her third diagnosis during a candid interview on Australia’s Channel Seven’s Sunday Night.

“I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” the star exclusively told Closer in 2019 about life with Chloe and her second husband, John Easterling, whom she wed in 2008. “So, I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.”