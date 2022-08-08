Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.

How Did John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John Meet?

The Hollywood icon met the American businessman and environmentalist in 2005.

“I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” the songstress told People in October 2016. “He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!”

When Did John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John Get Married?

Olivia and John got married during an Incan spiritual ceremony in Peru on June 12, 2008.

Who Is Olivia Newton-John’s 1st Husband?

Prior to her marriage to the CEO, Olivia wed actor Matt Lattanzi in December 1984. The pair were married for 11 years and welcomed a daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, in 1986.

Following her 1995 divorce, the “Magic” singer dated Patrick McDermott for nine years before he mysteriously went missing during a boating trip in 2005. Olivia called the experience “traumatic” and she noted John helped her move on.

“One of the hardest things is not knowing,” she told the outlet of Patrick’s disappearance. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

What Has Olivia Newton-John Said About Her Husband?

While there have been ups and down in her relationship, the Hollywood starlet was very thankful for her husband after she was diagnosed with cancer again in 2013 and 2018 following her first breast cancer diagnosis in 1992. John currently serves as CEO and chairman of the Amazon Herb Company. His research in Amazonian medicine plants has translated into over $100 million worth in sales.

“After having lived for years with different cancers, and having surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I thought it would be wonderful if we could find different kinds of treatments for people going through cancer,” she told Closer in July 2021. “I’ve been lucky enough to be married to an amazing man, “Amazon” John [Easterling], who’s a plant medicine man. So I’ve taken a lot of plant medicine over the last years and have done well.”

The pair went on to become cofounders of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation fund, an initiative that supports plant medicine for cancer.

John Easterling Announced His Wife’s Death

In August 2022, the “Hopelessly Devoted To You” singer died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” her husband posted on her Facebook account in a statement on August 8.