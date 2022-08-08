Late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John conquered the silver screen, the Billboard charts and did incredible humanitarian work throughout her career. Before her death in August 2022, the star amassed a massive net worth from her years of hard work in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about her legacy and fortune she left behind.

What Is Olivia Newton-John’s Net Worth?

Newton-John left behind an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The songwriter shot to fame in the music industry before her starring role in 1978’s Grease alongside John Travolta. She grew up performing in a band called Soul Four as a child before recording her first single at Decca Records, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine,” in 1966.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In 1971, the British-Australian actress released her debut studio album, If Not for You. The title track not only became a hit in the U.K. but in Australia, the U.S. and Canada as well. Several successful albums followed with hits like “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please” all dominating the charts. She was the perfect pick to lead the 1978 musical film that went on to become a cult classic.

Upon hearing news of his former costar’s death, John took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late performer, who battled breast cancer for 30 years.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of his longtime friend and costar.

In the years that followed her Grease fame, Newton-John continued to release music including the double platinum album Physical. She also made other acting appearances in Xanadu, Two of a Kind, Bette and Sordid Lives: The Series.

The environmental activist is survived by her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi in 1986. In July 2021, a little over a year before her death at age 73, Newton-John gave an update on her health and the charity she started with her husband while battling cancer.

“After having lived for years with different cancers, and having surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I thought it would be wonderful if we could find different kinds of treatments for people going through cancer,” the Grammy winner told Closer at the time. “I’ve been lucky enough to be married to an amazing man, ‘Amazon’ John, who’s a plant medicine man. So, I’ve taken a lot of plant medicine over the last years and have done well. We want to raise money to fund the studies on plant medicine.”