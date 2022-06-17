Meet Will! Lindsie Chrisley has been making headlines after her father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty on several fraud charges. She recently slammed her ex-husband, Will Campbell, for not supporting her amid her family’s legal drama. Keep reading to find out what we know about Will.

Who Is Will Campbell?

Will was raised in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Georgia State University, where he majored in Economics. Additionally, he played baseball for the college’s team.

Unlike his ex, Will does not have any public social media pages and seemingly prefers to keep his personal life private.

When Did Lindsie Chrisley Start Dating Will Campbell?

Lindsie and Will met while attending Georgia State University in 2008, while their relationship turned romantic the following year. The two were head over heels, though their relationship was not met with excitement from Lindsie’s family.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s relationship with her family grew even more strained when she and Will eloped in 2012. The couple welcomed their son, Jackson, later that year.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well,” Todd told E! News in August 2016. “I don’t think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start.”

“A father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened,” the Chrisley Knows Best star added. “The level of respect wasn’t there.”

Lindsie and Will hit numerous roadblocks during their marriage and briefly split in 2014, however they reconciled before breaking up again in 2016.

In 2017, Lindsie confirmed that she and Will reconciled by posting a family photo with Jackson on Instagram.

Why Did Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Split?

The Atlanta native officially confirmed she was divorcing Will in a July 2021 Instagram post. “While one door closes, another opens,” she began in the caption alongside a photo of her sitting in an empty room with Jackson in her arms.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together,” the former reality star continued, adding, “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie added that she was moving into a new place and was looking forward to a bright future. She told fans, “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

What Has Lindsie Chrisley Said About Will Campbell Following Their Breakup?

Nearly one year after announcing their divorce, Lindsie slammed Will during a June 16 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

She criticized Will for not supporting her after Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud by an Atlanta federal jury. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. The USA Network stars are currently facing up to 30 years in prison.

“[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I’ve ever felt in my life … and with coparenting schedules … that has been a little bit hard to navigate,” she said. “And normally Will is very good about, if we have something come up and I give all the details or whatever, it’s like, ‘It’s OK, we’ll switch.’ But in this situation, I definitely feel that there was a little advantage taken.”

She continued, “I think that maybe things that have gone on in the past with Will and I, some rockiness with my parents’ relationship with Will and you know, vice versa, his relationship with them, or lack thereof. I think a lot of things kind of came to the forefront over these past two weeks. And Will was pretty much unwilling to switch with me, knowing that I needed to be in court and needed to be there with my family. And that was really hard.”

“As you guys probably know, my parents were convicted last week and that was on Tuesday. And I had sent Will a text just to let him know, like, ‘Hey, by the way, this is what just happened. And please keep the TVs off. Please keep the radio off.’ That’s it,” Lindsie said. “I was with Will for 12 years, and in his family for 12 years, very closely in his family. And not one single person, including my ex-husband, reached out to acknowledge anything.”

“As angry as I want it to be, it truly gave me a sense of, I felt validated,” the TV personality said. “Not that I needed more validation, but I did feel validated in the entire divorce process and why I am where I am today.”