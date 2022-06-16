Members of the Chrisley family have broken their silence after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of all charges in their Atlanta-based trial fraud on June 7, 2022.

The couple’s daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke out in a Thursday, June 16, Instagram post. “Hi there my Instagram family … it’s been a few weeks,” she wrote in the caption. “Before you continue reading, I would like to ask one thing of you … please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

“Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that he will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So, I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior … I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over,” she added, before signing off, “xoxoxo – Sassy.”

The Chrisley Knows Best couple face up to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of defrauding banks and evading hiding income from the IRS. Todd was convicted of bank fraud and conspiracy of bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. For her involvement, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

The three-week trial also found that the reality couple’s former attorney Peter Tarantino was guilty of wrongfully filing false tax returns on their behalf.

“Disappointed in the verdict. An appeal is planned,” Todd and Julie’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement on June 7, 2022.

Savannah wasn’t the first family members to speak on the case, though. The businessman’s eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, spoke out via an Instagram Story on June 8.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” she wrote. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right.”

The family patriarch has publicly addressed his then-alleged legal troubles on Instagram in 2019, claiming that a former employee set them up. “It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” the caption read while claiming that the man also forged his and Julie’s signatures and threatened other employees to keep quiet.

“We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” he continued. “To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”