Wendy Williams was married to her second husband, Kevin Hunter, for two decades before they split in 2019. Who is Kevin, when did he and Wendy get married and why did they call it quits?

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?

Kevin and Wendy met in 1994 at an ice skating rink. The pair tied the knot in 1999, and expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in August 2000.

He owned a beauty parlor when they met, though made a career change when he started working as Wendy’s manager and production partner. Kevin helped launch The Wendy Williams Show in 2008 and worked as the show’s executive producer until their split. The show was later canceled in 2022.

Why Did Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Divorce?

Wendy announced she filed for divorce from Kevin in April 2019 after he fathered another child during their marriage. After their divorce was finalized in January 2020, she accused him of being a “serial” dater since “almost since the beginning” of their marriage.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years,” she said while appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in January 2021. “I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years.”

The New Jersey native then explained that she knew Kevin had a “side girl” of almost 15 years before they officially broke up, adding that she believed he used his money to “wine and dine” several women.

“The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became — he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs,” Wendy said. “This girl wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

While Kevin hasn’t directly addressed the cheating allegations, he did say he was “not proud of [his] recent actions” after Wendy filed for divorce.

“[I] take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said in a statement, according to Page Six. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal.”

Did Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Share Children?

Wendy and Kevin share one son, who they named after the producer. Their son shares a close bond with the former talk show host, while she assured fans he was “doing very well” during his parents’ divorce in 2019.

“We talk every day. Sometimes a couple times a day … he’s in a good space,” she said while appearing on The View at the time. “He only wants to see me and his dad happy.”