Wendy Williams got candid with close friend Blac Chyna, taking off her wig and revealing her real name, in an emotional preview of a scene in Lifetime’s upcoming Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary.

In the clip, which was shared by People on Thursday, February 22, Chyna, 35, dropped by Wendy’s New York City apartment to check in on the former talk show host. Wendy, 59, sat on her couch with the reality TV alum, wrapped up in a blue Gucci coat. Though Wendy is known for wearing wigs, she took her head covering off to show her natural hair.

“You’ve always been like, honest with me, and put me in my place, in the most motherly, kind way,” Chyna told Wendy, whom she met on The Wendy Williams Show in 2020. “That’s why I love you so much. ‘Cause even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me. … I’m always gonna be there for you.”

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, added that Wendy could call her “whenever” she needed to and promised that she would be dropping by more frequently.

“Well, my real name is Wendy Hunter,” Wendy told the rapper. “And I’m divorced. He’s got no money.”

Chyna then smiled and told Wendy, “I love you,” prompting the TV star to smile back and say, “So do I.” The scene ended with a sweet hug.

The full scene in the documentary will also show Wendy breaking down as she shows Chyna her feet, which are misshapen as a result of lymphedema, according to People. Lymphedema is swelling that occurs in the body’s vessels, tissues and organs, and typically impacts the arms and legs.

Lifetime announced Where Is Wendy Williams? on February 2. The two-part docuseries, which will air on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, “chronicles [Wendy’s] comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence,” according to a description shared by Deadline at the time.

The series was filmed over the two years following Wendy’s exit from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021. It will feature the unexpected cancelation of the talk show in 2022, as well as Wendy’s financial guardianship and battle with addiction and Graves’ disease.

Ahead of the docuseries’ premiere, her team revealed in a press release on Thursday that she had also been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the statement read. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

The statement continued on to say that she received her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” her team added. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

The statement concluded by asking fans for “understanding and compassion” and reassuring them that Wendy can still “do many things for herself.”

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” her team shared. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”