Wendy Williams is the proud mother to one child, a son named Kevin Hunter Jr. Are Wendy and Kevin close, what has she said about their relationship and what does he do for work?

How Many Children Does Wendy Williams Have?

The former Wendy Williams Show host became a mother when she welcomed Kevin with her second ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in August 2000. After tying the knot in 1999, Wendy filed for divorce from her ex in 2019 and it was finalized in 2020.

While appearing on The View in September 2019, Wendy explained that the former couple’s son was “doing very well” amid their split. “We talk every day. Sometimes a couple times a day … he’s in a good space,” she explained. “He only wants to see me and his dad happy.”

Wendy and Kevin had a close relationship during his childhood, and he often attended events with her. The New Jersey native even gushed about their bond when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2019. “He’s always encouraged me to keep it going,” she told People about her son at the ceremony. “And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He’s always been very encouraging.”

What Is Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Up to Today?

Not much is known about his personal or professional life, though Wendy previously revealed Kevin was a sophomore college student in Miami in 2019.

However, Kevin will likely give updates on what he’s been up to when he appears in Lifetime’s two-part documentary Where is Wendy Williams? in February 2024. In a teaser clip, Kevin expressed his concerns after Wendy said she wanted to return to TV following The Wendy Williams Show cancellation in 2022.

“My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work, but I feel as though she’s worked enough,” he explained. “She has people around her that are ‘yes people’ and allowing this to continue.”

Kevin then admitted he was suspicious of his mother’s guardian and wondered if they have her best interests in mind. “I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” he said.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Wendy has been under a legal guardianship since 2022 that oversees both her finances and health.

What Health Problems Does Wendy Williams Have?

Following the cancelation of her show, many fans wondered if Wendy was experiencing health problems amid her strange behavior. Her team eventually revealed she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia in a statement released on February 22, 2024.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” the statement read. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

After noting that they learned of the diagnosis in 2023, her team explained she had been having trouble processing information and communicating in recent years. “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the statement concluded. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”