How’s she doin’? Not good. In the trailer for Lifetime’s new two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, the former talk show host, 59, declares she has “no money” after Wells Fargo Bank froze her assets in 2022.

She’s also confronted with a nearly empty vodka bottle. “Did you drink this whole thing today?” someone asks her.

“It’s sad. Wendy went from being his outspoken, lively character, ready to take on the world, to becoming a shell of the person she once was,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. Though Wendy is determined to return to TV — “All I know is how to be famous,” she says — her 23-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who’s interviewed in the documentary, warns: “My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always. But in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”