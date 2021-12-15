Former flames! Ben Affleck may no longer be dating ex Katie Cherry but that doesn’t mean she’s no longer in the spotlight.

Speaking exclusively with In Touch, the musician divulged details on everything from their first date to Jennifer Lopez‘s, ahem, pert booty.

“So, we met online,” Katie revealed in December 2021, specifically referring to Raya. “It was in June 2019. And we FaceTimed for four months before we met. It wasn’t every day, but it was every once in a while.” She added that their first date happened at “some rooftop bar in Santa Monica.”

“He’s very sweet, super charming and super funny, and I was like, ‘Hey, this guy is kind of cute.’ He definitely, definitely was looking for something really deep and meaningful for sure.”

She even recalled one evening when she asked about his now-girlfriend J. Lo’s famous derriere.

“When he and I were together, I asked him, ‘What was J. Lo’s ass like?’ I had to ask him. She’s an icon. She’s awesome, and he said it’s ‘phenomenal,’” Katie explained.

Ben had been spotted out and about with Katie on several occasions in 2019, appearing at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood and the Commerce casino together.

The actor finalized his divorce with Jennifer Garner in 2018 and enjoyed spending time with Katie following his sobriety setback. At the time, however, a source told In Touch their relationship was “nothing serious.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Katie.

She’s got an Instagram page

Katie doesn’t have a ton of followers on Instagram, a modest 3,200 to be exact, but she posts often. According to her bio, she’s a “Film Composer | Producer | Singer-Songwriter | Multi-Instrumentalist | Mother | Patriot.”

Courtesy of Katie Cherry/ Facebook

She’s married with a daughter

Katie is married to John Loomis and they have a (seriously cute) daughter together named Ricky-Sue, per her social media. John serves in the United States Marine Corps.

She’s educated

Katie attended Berklee College of Music and studied film scoring, according to her profile on Stage 32. Nowadays, she’s making ends meet by working as a film composer in Los Angeles.

She’s got a connection to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Katie, (whose real name is Kathryn Redino), allegedly accused the Jersey Shore star’s brother, Marc, of assault and battery following a night out in New York City in October 2010.

“After an exhaustive investigation, including eyewitness accounts and physical examination, the Howell Police declined to file charges against Marc Sorrentino,” Marc’s lawyer revealed to Radar Online at the time.

She knows Tara Reid

Back in 2017, Tara posted a portrait with her pal while taking to Twitter. “With my #bestfriend @cherryorchestra #whatawonderfulworld #livemusic #playingrightnow,” she captioned the snap.