Ben Affleck’s ex Katie Cherry thinks he and on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez will “100 percent” get married this time around, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“They both seem like they’re at the same points in their lives, they both have kids, they’ve already done the thing with the kids so I could totally see that happening,” Cherry shares about Bennifer following the couple’s reconciliation in April 2021.

J. Lo, 52, and the Argo actor, 49, first got close in 2001 after costarring together in the romantic comedy Gigli. The following year, they got engaged in November 2002 and were planning to marry, however they ended up calling off their wedding in September 2003 and announcing they split just a few months later.

By October 2019, news broke that Affleck was dating Cherry, one year after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Oscar-winning performer and musician met on the private dating app Raya while using it for business and dated for three months in person.

“So, right when I first met him, he was immediately open,” Cherry tells In Touch about her initial reaction toward getting to know Affleck. “Very open and good at talking about his feelings and stuff, but the one thing he’d talk about the most was the kids. He centered his whole life around his kids and keeping a healthy relationship with their mom. He’s very family-oriented.”

Affleck shares three kids with the Peppermint actress, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom they coparent in the wake of their October 2018 divorce.

Now that Affleck and Lopez are one of Hollywood’s most talked about couples yet again, Cherry suspects he will pop the question to the “On My Way” singer following their latest outing together at the red carpet premiere of his new movie, The Tender Bar.

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” Cherry says about the pair. “First of all, they have so much history. If they’re dating, why wouldn’t they have that outcome. They really seem to be at the same point in their lives and their careers. They’ve been in the industry for so long that they share things that a lot of people can’t share.”

Affleck briefly spoke out about his rekindled romance with J. Lo during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” confessing that a reconciliation “crossed my mind” although he wanted to consider his kids as well.