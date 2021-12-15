Ben Affleck‘s ex Katie Cherry is speaking out about their past relationships, telling In Touch exclusively when they met, about their first date, how long they were paired up and more.

Katie, 35, says that they “met on Raya on the business side of it,” before revealing they “didn’t originally plan to meet” because “I was in Buffalo.”

“So, we meet online,” she adds. “It was in June 2019. And we FaceTimed for four months before we met. It wasn’t every day, but it was every once in a while.”

“I was talking to him a lot when I was in Cape Cod, it’s on my Instagram page in highlights, and I put music to a lot of my videos, and I’d send him stuff like that, and he’d send me new music to listen to and videos to look at,” she says before admitting that Ben “really had a love for things like that.”

Katie adds that their first date happened at “some rooftop bar in Santa Monica.”

Courtesy of Katie Cherry/Instagram

“We met to go there and standing outside and not going in because paparazzi were following him,” she says, revealing their meeting point “was on the sidewalk to the side, which is not where people were.”

Once they got settled, their date went well, according to Katie. “He’s very sweet, super charming and super funny, and I was like, ‘Hey, this guy is kind of cute.’ He definitely, definitely was looking for something really deep and meaningful for sure.”

“So, when I met him he told me his previous girlfriend was from Buffalo, where I was from,” she adds, before admitting that she couldn’t “remember her name” but assumed it must be his ex Lindsay Shookus since she also hails from a town in the Buffalo–Niagara Falls metropolitan region: Williamsville. According to Katie, Ben, 49, said, “I like Buffalo girls because they’re really normal.”

Katie says that Ben, whom she dated “about three months in person,” was the “opposite” of being “very Hollywood.”

“He’s such a homebody,” she says. “His favorite thing to do is sit at home, watch movies, have a chef cook something at home. He’s so normal and down to earth.”

And while Katie says that she normally “wouldn’t date industry people because they’re so full of themselves and so Hollywood,” her reaction to meeting Ben was: “‘Wow, he’s really nice.’ He was very nice.”

A rep for Ben did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Ben has since moved on with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. They were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, before reuniting after the singer’s relationship with now-ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.