Emily Giffin sparked controversy for her comments about the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on May 6, something she has since apologized for in a statement on Instagram. The writer’s name may have already sounded familiar to some fans, considering she is a New York Times best selling author. So, who is Giffin and what is her story? Well, for starters, she’s a former law student-turned-writer who has been happily married to her husband, Hartley D. Blaha, since 2002. Scroll down to learn more about the novelist and her spouse.

Is Emily in a Relationship?

Giffin is still going strong with her husband, Blaha (a.k.a. “Buddy”). They tied the knot at the UVA chapel in Albemarle County, Virginia and reportedly reside in Atlanta together.

Do They Have Kids?

The couple has welcomed three children in total, twin boys Edward and George, as well as their daughter, Harriet.

What Does He Do for a Living?

Blaha has served as a president for corporate development at Newell Rubbermaid. He also reportedly obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

How Did They Meet?

Giffin crossed paths with her husband at LaGuardia Airport, she told Us Weekly in 2012, before sharing more details about her relationship. “I have been No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list five times, but have never been number one,” the novelist dished. “My husband calls me the Buffalo Bills of writers.”

What Did Emily Say About Meghan?

The Something Borrowed author thew shade at Markle after seeing a family photo posted by the Kensington Palace on May 6, wishing the star’s son, Archie, a “very happy first birthday.”

Giffin referred to it as a “pointed photo choice” before speaking out about a video of Markle reading to Archie. Giffin blasted the former actress as “such a phony,” claiming she seemed “so unmaternal” in the clip.

After facing backlash online, she apologized for her comments in a statement. “I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” the mother of three wrote. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”