Clearing the air. Emily Giffin issued a lengthy statement apologizing for her controversial comments about Meghan Markle, admitting she is “truly sorry for the negative impact.”

The Something Borrowed author explained where she was coming from after making headlines on May 6, addressing how much she enjoys “following celebrities and analyzing them with [her] readers” in an “unfiltered” way.

“Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy,” the former law student, 48, wrote. “I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince Harry] wed. To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Giffin also pointed out she “celebrated their wedding” by having friends over for a fun-filled evening, reminding her followers she posted several photos from the event at the time. “Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her,” the novelist continued.

The mother of three confessed her feelings about “BOTH” the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, have changed “over recent months,” claiming it “never had anything to do with [Markle’s] race,” which she wanted people to know from “the bottom of [her] heart.”

Giffin even “understood” why Markle wanted to step back from her role in the royal family and “carve out her own path,” but she took issue with how the couple “handled things.”

“Those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today. I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” the Heart of the Matter writer explained. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things.”

Along with her statement, Giffin reposted a series of supportive messages she previously shared about the couple, where she praised Markle for “rising above” her family drama.

The controversy started on May 6 when people noticed Giffin’s shady comments on social media, calling Markle a “phony” and more, even saying she wants the former actress to “go away.”

Now, it appears she’s trying to mend bridges.