It’s a reality TV relationship! Bachelor fans might recognize 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores’ new man, Clay Harbor. The football player appeared on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before his romance with the Mexican cutie. But who is he really? Get to know all about the TLC star’s new boo.

He’s a member of Bachelor Nation.

Clay, 32, first competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette. However, he went home early after injuring his wrist during a football-themed group date. Later, costar Chris Randone set him up with Bachelor alum Angela Amezcua after they appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. After Clay and Angela broke up, they came face to face on season 6 of the tropical dating show — and major drama ensued.

Though the athlete had already started a new relationship with Nicole Lopez-Alvar, his ex wanted to get closure about where things had gone wrong in their relationship. Ultimately, it was clear Clay and Angela would be going their separate ways for good — and things didn’t exactly work out with Nicole, either. After he revealed he wasn’t ready to propose at the end of the season, she called their relationship off.

He played in the NFL.

Before his time as a reality TV personality, he was a professional football player. Throughout his career, he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. As of March, he’s now signed with the XFL’s Team 9 practice squad.

He and Fernanda have a lot in common.

Like his new girlfriend, Clay also lives in Chicago, Illinois. Though the two are sticking to Zoom dates during the coronavirus quarantine, they met up in person back in February and snapped a selfie while hanging out with friends. They’re also both passionate about fitness. Ex-girlfriend Angela famously claimed the athlete spends up to four hours a day at the gym on BIP, and he’s been showing off both his buff bod and his at-home workout routine on Instagram. Fernanda has also been open about the work she puts in to stay fit as part of her modeling gig.

They’re already getting serious.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Fernanda revealed they’ve started discussing what their future might look like together. “I do want kids,” she told Clay when he asked about what kind of life she envisions for herself. “If you asked me this question when I was fresh out of my separation, I would say, ‘No, I will never date again! I don’t believe in men!’ But you know, I’m ready to give love a chance again.”

We’re rooting for these two!