A couple is born! Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, and it’s “super serious,” a source tells In Touch exclusively, adding that the two have been together for months after being set up by their mutual friend Anna Wintour.

“After a dry spell, Bradley Cooper asked Anna Wintour to set him up with someone in her inner circle,” the insider says. “Anna has always been there for Bradley, they’re best friends, and she wanted to move him out of his comfort zone of dating models and actresses.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The source reveals that the A Star Is Born actor has been seeing the former aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner for the past six months.

“It has been around six months since their first date, and this isn’t some fling,” the insider explained.

Though they’ve been seeing each other for quite some time now, the pair have managed to keep their romance under wraps. They’ve even taken “a few secret trips” together “around the U.S. on a private jet,” the insider shares, with another vacation lined up for the summer.

Prior to Huma, the Hangover actor dated supermodel Irina Shayk for four years. The two share five-year-old daughter Lea, whom they welcomed in March 2017.

For her part, Huma has opened up in a 2021 interview with The Cut about her split from the former New York congressional representative who resigned in 2011 after inappropriate messages he sent to young women leaked on Twitter. Anthony pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a minor in 2017 and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

“I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated,” she told the outlet. “I lived with shame, in shame, for so long. On the one hand, you have this person who’s making your life so easy. On the other hand, you have this person who’s doing these deeply irresponsible things, and what felt to me like very, very selfish things, and taking us down.”

Huma, who shares son Jordan with Anthony, is currently in the final stages of her divorce proceedings, which she initiated following his guilty plea.