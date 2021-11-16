Reunited? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were recently spotted walking arm-in-arm in Manhattan, igniting rumors that the former couple are back together following her brief fling with Kanye West.

The former pair, who were together from spring 2015 to June 2019 and share 4-year-old daughter Lea, were photographed walking back to Bradley’s West Village townhouse on Sunday, November 14. The A Star Is Born actor, 46, bared a large smile while the supermodel, 35, remained more incognito behind a black face mask.

The ex-couple looked rather loved-up as Irina held onto the actor’s arm despite her brief romance with Kanye, 44, which made headlines in June after they were photographed on a French getaway in Provence to celebrate that rapper’s birthday.

An insider previously told In Touch that the couple were attempting to work on a “long-distance” relationship; however, the short-lived romance between the model and Ye seemed to have fizzled out just months later.

“Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source told Us Weekly in August. The insider added Irina realized “they aren’t great romantic partners” and ended the relationship.

Bradley and Irina’s New York City stroll comes just a little over a week after an insider told In Touch that the Donda artist is “losing it” over Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” the source said about Kanye’s feelings about his estranged wife, 41, and the comedian, 27. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

Despite Bradley and Irina’s romantic-looking walk, it could be that the dedicated parents of Lea are just taking time to reconnect over their daughter.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” the former Sports Illustrated model revealed to Highsnobiety in September. “Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

The parents are clearly on excellent terms following their split; the two live just a few blocks from one another in the West Village and continue to share parenting responsibilities.

“I never understood the term coparenting,” Irina told Elle in March. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”