Who Is Alyssa Scott? Everything We Know About the Model and Mother of Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

Who is Alyssa Scott? Nick Cannon and the mother of his youngest child are mourning the death of their 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

The Nick Cannon Show host, 41, made the emotional announcement on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of his talk show, noting that his baby boy’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he said. “He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

The family quickly discovered that it was not a routine visit and that Zen was battling Hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid in the brain. The baby had brain surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid.

“Ultimately, it was cancer in the brain and the tumor began to grow a lot faster. And so we knew that time was … ,” he began before getting choked up. “This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday — I got to spend the weekend with him — and I woke up on Sunday and was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water.’ We got a chance to go to the ocean.”

Nick told the audience, “I didn’t know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family,” he said, adding that he was at work so soon after because it was all he knew, calling the episode a “special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

Alyssa confirmed the rumors that she and Nick were expecting a child together on Father’s Day 2021 by posting a photo that featured her growing baby bump and Nick sitting behind her in a swimsuit. Zen was born in July.

His birth marked Nick’s fourth child born in a year and seventh overall. Keep scrolling to learn more about Alyssa.

What Is Alyssa Scott’s Job?

Alyssa is a model, which is made abundantly clear by the number of professional shots she routinely shares via her Instagram account. Her pictures date back to March 2015, when she first posted on the account. Her age is unknown.

How Did Alyssa and Nick Meet?

Alyssa likely first met Nick while she appeared as a model on his MTV game show Wild ‘N Out, per HotNewHipHop. The sketch comedy/improv show was created by and stars Nick and premiered in 2005.

Where Does Alyssa and Nick’s Relationship Stand Today?

Alyssa’s heartfelt post on Father’s Day made it seem that she and Nick were a couple while awaiting their child’s birth. Rumors first started swirling the pair were expecting in May 2021 when Alyssa shared a photo of her baby bump in a now-deleted Instagram post. She captioned the image, “Zen S. Cannon,” which led fans to believe Nick fathered the baby.

“Is Nick Cannon the dad?” one user commented, to which Alyssa replied with a trio of face covered in hearts emojis. Following Zen’s arrival, Nick and Alyssa posted photos of their son on social media, though it is unclear if Nick and Alyssa were still together at the time of his passing.

How Many Kids Does Nick Have?

Nick is already a father to six other kids. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his twin boys on June 14, while Brittany Bell welcomed two of his children — a daughter in December 2020 and a son Golden in February 2017. Nick’s former girlfriend, Jessica White, said she was once pregnant with Nick’s child but suffered a miscarriage, according to HotNewHipHop. He’s also the dad of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.