Before Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS following his anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, the conglomerate wrote the TV personality several fat checks. Thanks to his work with the media company and various other projects, Cannon amassed a fortune of an estimated $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, the comedian reportedly took home an annual salary of $10 million.

Scroll below for details on how Cannon acquired his wealth.

He Made a Ton of Cash While Hosting America’s Got Talent

Cannon hosted the hit talent competition for eight years starting in 2009 until he left the program in 2016. During his time hosting the series, he made a reported $70,000 per episode. With an average of about 24 episodes per season, that means Cannon made around $1.6 million every season. After eight seasons, Cannon would have made about $12.8 million. Woah.

Mediapunch/Shutterstoc

Wild ‘N Out Brought in a Pretty Penny

Following Cannon’s termination, the entrepreneur disclosed how successful Wild ‘N Out has been for Viacom since he started the show in 2005. “My time at Viacom also birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments; their longest-running comedy series and the most successful Hip Hop programming in Television History Wild ‘N Out. An idea in which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15. “I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom’s biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise.”

While Cannon will no longer be hosting the program following his firing, he is demanding “full ownership” of the “billion-dollar” brand.

He Continues to Receive Royalties and Revenue From His Many Projects

Cannon got his big break when he was 17 years old as the “youngest staff writer in TV history” he said in his lengthy Facebook post. He became recognized for his work on the Nickelodeon series All That in the 1990s. He went on to star in several movies such as Drumline and Love Don’t Cost a Thing before he started his own record label, “Can I Ball Records” in 2005. He continues to cash out on his music career under his own label.

Furthermore, he has hosted several radio shows in addition to owning his own management company, NCredible Entertainment, which manages artists such as Soulja Boy, Amber Rose, Kehlani and New Boyz.

After many years in the entertainment industry, Cannon has built quite an empire.