A Guide To All the Mothers of Nick Cannon’s Children — Mariah Carey and More!

Nick Cannon’s growing family just keeps getting bigger. Model Alyssa Scott shared a Father’s Day post on June 20 in which she confirmed she’s expecting a baby boy with the America’s Got Talent host.

Alyssa looked very pregnant in the snap posted on her Instagram Stories, and Nick was holding on to her baby bump. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote on the photo.

The baby will be Nick’s seventh child and fourth baby born this year. The “Gigolo” rapper also shares children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.

After Nick divorced Mariah in 2016, the comedian admitted that he never wants to be married again. While speaking to fellow rapper T.I. on his podcast, expediTIously, Nick said, “I believe that relationships and marriage are designed to please women. Once I stepped away from my marriage with Mariah, I knew I would never get married again.”

He continued, “I knew I’d never be in a relationship again and that I’d never want to be married again. I respect a polyamorous situation. But for me, that’s too many rules. I don’t want to answer to anybody. I want to be by myself forever. I got ‘lonesome’ tattooed on my neck. I’m good.”

“I got kids by different women, and I want more kids, but I don’t want to be responsible for nobody else’s happiness,” he added.

In June 2020, during the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, the San Diego native explained to Access Hollywood he had a conversation with his children about police brutality and violence.

He said, “I try to teach fearlessness. I try to teach [them] that you have a power within you that you need to fear nothing. But when they see the energy of law enforcement, when, ‘Uh oh, here comes the police,’ or that mindset of sit up straight and ‘Don’t talk, keep you hands where they can see them,’ these are things I’m talking [to my kids] about.”

“It’s something that is hurtful to have those conversations with your children, but you want to protect them at the end of the day,” he continued.

In a 2011 interview with Parade magazine, Nick opened up about being a daddy and he called the Glitter actress a “phenomenal” and “amazing” mother.

“Everything about [fatherhood] is wonderful, but it’s about having a connection and unconditional love. No matter how you’re feeling about yourself, you know that connection with your child is always going to be there,” Nick told the publication.

When asked about raising his kids in the spotlight, he said, “We don’t really think about that. Family always comes first. It’s not really about a balance act. Everything I do is for my family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Nick’s children and their mamas!