Nick Cannon Is a Father of 7: Learn About His Kids and Large Family

Actor Nick Cannon is the father of seven kids, whom he shares with four different women — Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby de la Rosa and Alyssa Scott. Learn the names and ages of his sons and daughters following the death of his youngest child, Zen.

The Nick Cannon Show host’s eldest twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, were born in 2011. He shares them with his ex-wife Mariah, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He then welcomed Golden “Sagon” Cannon with Brittany in 2017 followed by daughter Powerful Queen Cannon in 2020.

The following year, Nick’s partner Abby gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion. In addition, Alyssa also welcomed son Zen with Nick in 2021. The Masked Singer star announced on December 7 the 5-month-old died after suffering from a brain tumor.

The Wild ’N Out star revealed the tragic news during the December 7 episode of his talk show. He said when Zen was about 2 months old, he began to develop what they thought was a sinus issue and his head also appeared large. Doctors found a tumor in his brain after initially thinking there was fluid building up, and the newborn was required to have immediate surgery.

Nick said Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving when the tumor began to grow very quickly. The Drumline star spent the previous weekend in California, where he held his son for the last time during a trip to the ocean.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor has previously been questioned by fans for his lifestyle choices, especially after welcoming four babies within the same year. He opened up about “why” he has “so many kids” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“The idea that a man should have one woman … we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person,” Nick said, adding that “every woman” he’s been with knows how he “feels.”

“It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” the All That alum continued. “I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”

The San Diego native noted that having children isn’t his “decision” and he has been “following suit.”

“Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child,’” Nick explained.

