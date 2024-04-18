Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast reacted to part 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all where Veronica Rodriguez admitted her crush within the 90 Day universe was the Moldova native.

“I knew Veronica was going to say that,” Elizabeth, 33, said during the Monday, April 15, episode of 90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life. “‘Cause she was flirting with you at the watch party, I knew. She loved you in Miami, you fed her chocolate pudding … a girl’s dream.”

Libby is seemingly referring to the pool party in Miami, Florida, in October 2023, where several members of the TLC show including Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, reunited for an outdoor barbeque.

Libby denied being jealous, and called the interaction between Andrei, 36, and Veronica, 38, “so cute.”

“I appreciate. I appreciate the love, I’m sending my love to you back,” Andrei said to the camera. Meanwhile, Libby added, “I knew people were going to say your name, I knew it.”

Fans watched during part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all as the cast admitted which members of the 90 Day Fiancé universe they would date.

“No offense Libby, girl, Andrei is so sweet, so handsome and so fun to hang out with,” Veronica told host Shaun Robinson. Her best friend, Tim Malcolm, doubled back on the claims, adding, “If I were gay, I would be all up on Andrei.”

Libby was less amused after Chantel Everett admitted her crush on Debbie Aguero’s son, Julian. “He’s a cop that a respectful profession, he lives in Atlanta,” the health professional native told the group. “I like a man in uniform.”

“Did you know Chantel that I was a cop in the past?” Andrei said during the Pillow Talk episode, coughing into his fist. Libby simply looked at her husband before returning her gaze to the television.

While Libby and Andrei are clearly happy in their relationship, Veronica seemingly went public with a new love interest following her on camera split from Jamal Menzies.

The mom of one took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share a selfie with an unidentified man. In the snap, she puckered her lips and wore sunglasses, while the man his face by kissing the side of her neck. “We ‘necked’ under the bleachers today,” she captioned the photo alongside three crying-laughing emojis. “Now I can cross it off my list.”

Despite sharing the photo, Veronica did not reveal the man’s identity or share any information about her new romance.