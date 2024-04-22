90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero seemingly responded to her ex Ruben “Ruben the Cuban” Sanchez’s cyberbullying and stalking claims.

“Like these beautiful roses, there may be thunderstorms in life, that bash them down, but guess what? They get up again,” Debbie, 67, told her fans in an Instagram Reel posted on Sunday, April 22. “That’s what life is about my comrades.”

Fellow 90 Day: The Single Life star Tyray Mollett sent his former costar a supportive message in the comment section, writing, “Love you my friend.”

“That means a lot Tyray, I have been the subject of an extremely viscous hate campaign but somehow God is helping me remain strong,” the Georgia native replied. “I’ve never seen this kind of malicious, evil, toxic hate. I’m proud of you for sending some kindness my way.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed Ruben, 58, filed a police report against Debbie on April 12, citing her alleged negative online chatter about him, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

The Miami native doubled down on his claims via his own Instagram account on April 18, writing Debbie “started a malicious campaign of accusations and defamation against me.”

“Beware of Debbie Aguero, who portrays herself as a healer and advocate for well-being every Monday on her Instagram posts,” he continued. “However, it’s becoming evident that her true motivations are driven by self-interest, regardless of who she harms in the process.”

The police report follows In Touch’s exclusive confirmation that Debbie faked her relationship with Ruben for a storyline on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. According to messages exclusively obtained by In Touch, the 90 Day Fiancé alum looked to online dating sites specifically for a partner to “play the part” of a potential love interest on the reality TV show, which debuted on TLC in January.

“I need to find someone somewhat presentable … If you can help me out or even yourself for this reality show, I would appreciate it, I just want to finish up the filming and have no expectations what so ever,” she wrote to Ruben in the screenshots. “Just appear to be interested in me and convince the producer that you might like to get to know me.”

In the messages, Debbies highlighted using the “15 minutes of fame” to generate funds as planned with her creative arts therapy studio and animal sanctuary.

“They can work around your schedule and filming is usually one day,” Debbie wrote. “It’s a good opportunity to get yourself out there and perhaps generate some business leads.”

Debbie introduced her relationship with Ruben on the spinoff following her 2023 split from Oussama Berber on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Cameras documented the entrepreneur as she jumped back into the dating world and as she traveled to Florida with her adult son, Julian B. Lin, to meet Ruben for the first time in person.