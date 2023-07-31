Rumors began to circulate online that a cast member from Match Me Abroad died soon after season 1 premiered in May 2023. However, it appears TLC fans are confusing the show with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after a cast member’s mother’s death.

Who Died on ‘Match Me Abroad’?

Despite being a trending topic on social media, there is currently no information about any of the cast members dying after season 1 of the TLC show was filmed.

Why Do Fans Think ​a ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Died?

It’s not currently clear why fans believe that one of the reality show’s stars died, though cast member Soukaina did mention death when she learned that Mark is 44 during their date featured on the June 11 episode.

“I don’t believe in age. I feel like we’re the same age,” Soukaina, who is 24, said when acknowledging their age gap.

While Mark joked that they’re either both 24 or close to 50, Soukaina admitted that sometimes she wakes up and feels “like I’m gonna die.”

“He told me that he’s 44. I was shocked,” the Morocco native explained in a confessional. “He’s not looking like, really 44. I don’t have a problem.”

Soukaina said that she liked that Mark has “experience” and that he’s “kind” and “funny,” though it wasn’t meant to be and they chose not to pursue a relationship.

Who Died on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’?

While no one died during Match Me Abroad, 90 Day Fiancé star Sheila’s mom, Remedios, passed away just one day after she met David for the first time during the July 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

David explained that he and Sheila’s family went to sleep after he met them. “Something awful had happened,” he said during a confessional. “Sheila’s mother had died.”

“My mother fell down near the stairs. It wasn’t nailed properly and it gave out,” Sheila explained in a following scene, explaining that the accident happened around 5 a.m. while the rest of the family was sleeping. Her body was discovered when everyone woke up the next day.

What Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ About? It’s Similar to ’90 Day Fiance’

The network’s latest dating show follows Americans who have failed to find lasting love in the United States. They take their search for relationships overseas and recruit the help of matchmakers to help them find the loves of their lives.

Who Stars on ‘Match Me Abroad’?

The single Americans that make up the cast of Match Me Abroad include New Mexico native Harold, North Carolina native Michelle, New Yorker Susan, California native Nathaly, Tennessee resident Chad, Mississippi native Stanika and Arizona native Mark.

TLC

Meanwhile, the matchmakers include Katrina Memcova, Juan Nino and Nina Kharoufeh.

Where Can I Watch ‘Match Me Abroad’?

Fans can watch the cast members’ love stories unfold on Match Me Abroad, which airs on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.