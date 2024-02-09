O.J. Simpson used to have it all, and then his world came crumbling down. The former professional football player was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, at the height of his career in 1994. The San Francisco native pled not guilty and was acquitted of the double murder one year later. O.J., however, had to pay the ultimate price in ​1996 when he was found guilty of the civil case for Ron and was ordered by a judge to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million in damages. The disgraced athlete has since committed prison-worthy crimes, downsized his lifestyle and reportedly was diagnosed with cancer.

What Is O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth?

The NFL Hall of Fame star has an estimated $3 million net worth in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

O.J. and his late ex-wife were married for seven years before they separated in 1992. According to a court filing, O.J. claimed to have an estimated net worth of $10.8 million and a monthly income of $55,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. In the end, O.J. agreed to pay Nicole a one-lump sum of $433,750 and an additional $10,000 in child support.

How Did O.J. Simpson Lose Money?

Although the former Buffalo Bills running back was found criminally not guilty of killing Nicole and Ron, he faced a civil suit from Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, in ​1996.

O.J. was found guilty of the pair’s wrongful death and was ordered to pay $33.5 million, but he has only paid approximately $500,000. In June 2021, it was revealed that the Cocaine and Blue Eyes actor owed $60 million in judgments from the murders.

O.J. later found himself behind bars after committing an armed robbery in 2007. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and was ordered to serve at least nine years before he was eligible for parole, which he was awarded in July 2017. The Naked Gun star was released from prison that October and permanently stayed in Las Vegas.

How Does O.J. Simpson Make Money?

While trying to make up for lost business opportunities, O.J. joined Cameo, an app where people can buy personalized video messages from celebrities, in 2019. The former athlete seemingly deactivated his account at an unknown time.

More notably, O.J. makes a constant source of income through pensions, which creditors and the Goldman family cannot legally obtain. The former producer receives $42,000 a year in Social Security, a pension from Screen Actors Guild and between $125,000 and $300,000 annually in an NFL pension.